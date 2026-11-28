



Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to co-chair the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, as both countries seek to deepen cooperation under their Green Strategic Partnership.





Welcoming Rasmussen's arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen on his arrival in New Delhi.”





“He will co-chair the 5th India–Denmark Joint Commission Meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar to further strengthen our Green Strategic Partnership,” he added.





Rasmussen is scheduled to meet Jaishankar at Hyderabad House before concluding his two-day visit to India and departing later on Saturday.





The visit, which began on 27 November, is aimed at expanding bilateral collaboration across a range of high-technology sectors, including technology, innovation, space, quantum technology and defence. The discussions are expected to build upon the Green Strategic Partnership launched by India and Denmark in 2020, which focuses on sustainable development, clean energy, green technologies and enhanced economic cooperation.





Prior to arriving in New Delhi, Rasmussen visited Bangalore, where he explored opportunities to strengthen Denmark’s technology engagement with India and address Denmark’s growing demand for highly skilled professionals.





During his engagements in Bangalore, he met representatives from leading Indian research, technology and industrial organisations, including the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), quantum technology firm QpiAI, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





Talks at ISRO centred on potential cooperation in the space sector, with particular attention given to opportunities for Danish small and medium-sized enterprises and Start-Ups to collaborate with India’s national space agency as the country continues to expand its commercial space ecosystem.





At HAL, Rasmussen reviewed the contribution of components supplied by Danish company HBK to India’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand programs.





Discussions also covered the use of the company’s technologies in research and development testing associated with the TEJAS fighter aircraft.





Highlighting the opportunities available, Rasmussen said, “You have an enormous talent pool with exactly the skills that Danish companies are looking for. We are not the only ones trying to attract Indian talent. So, we also want to make Denmark an attractive place for skilled Indian professionals to go for work.”





He further underlined the role of innovation in driving economic growth and pointed to Denmark’s Innovation Centre at its Consulate General in Bangalore, which remains Denmark’s only permanent diplomatic representation in India outside New Delhi.





A significant outcome of the Bangalore visit was the launch of the report Access to Tech Talent in India by Innovation Centre Denmark. The study examines how Denmark can tap into India’s extensive pool of skilled professionals at a time when Danish industries face increasing demand for specialised talent and an insufficient domestic supply of qualified workers.





The visit also reflects growing Danish commercial interest in Karnataka. Several Danish firms, including Carlsberg, PowerCurve and Norican Group, are expanding operations and investment in the state, underscoring the strengthening economic and technological links between India and Denmark.





The 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, innovation, green development, space, quantum technologies, defence industrial collaboration and workforce mobility, while reinforcing the broader strategic partnership between the two countries.





ANI







