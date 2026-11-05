



India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a series of high-level engagements in Kathmandu on Wednesday, including a courtesy call on Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, as part of his two-day official visit aimed at reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and advancing cooperation between the neighbouring countries.





During the meeting at Nepal’s Ministry of Finance, Misri and Wagle explored multiple areas of economic cooperation between India and Nepal. According to Nepal’s Ministry of Finance, “During the meeting, Hon. Finance Minister Dr. Wagle and Foreign Secretary Shri Misri discussed various areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.”





The discussions reflected the growing importance of economic collaboration in the India-Nepal relationship, particularly in sectors such as trade, infrastructure development, cross-border connectivity, energy cooperation and investment. India remains Nepal’s largest trading partner and a major development partner, with both countries continuing to strengthen economic integration through a range of bilateral initiatives.





Misri also held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. The discussions covered the entire spectrum of Nepal-India relations, including the exchange of high-level visits, connectivity, trade, development cooperation, energy and people-to-people ties.





Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the talks covered the “entire gamut of Nepal-India relations”, underscoring the close and enduring partnership shared by the two countries. The meeting highlighted the commitment of both sides to maintaining momentum in bilateral engagement across multiple sectors.





In another key engagement, Misri paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shisir Khanal. During their meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to further deepen their multifaceted partnership and strengthen the longstanding bonds of friendship between Nepal and India.





The discussions focused on “various matters related to further deepening the multifaceted partnership”, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts to expand cooperation and reinforce mutual trust.





Misri arrived in Kathmandu earlier in the day and was received at Tribhuvan International Airport by Nepal’s Joint Secretary Gehendra Rajbhandari and India’s newly appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela.





The visit, undertaken at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Rai, is principally aimed at reviewing bilateral relations in their entirety and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest. Particular attention is being given to preparations for Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed official visit to New Delhi later this month.





Before concluding his visit and returning to New Delhi on Thursday, Misri is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Shah. The trip marks his second visit to Kathmandu since assuming office as India’s Foreign Secretary in July 2024.





India and Nepal share deep historical, cultural, religious and people-to-people connections, supported by extensive cooperation in trade, connectivity, hydropower development, energy security, development projects and border management.





Recent high-level exchanges have continued to emphasise the importance both governments attach to preserving close and friendly relations while responding to evolving regional dynamics.





The latest round of meetings in Kathmandu reaffirms the shared intent of both countries to build upon their longstanding partnership through enhanced economic cooperation, stronger diplomatic engagement and expanded collaboration across a broad range of strategic sectors.





ANI







