



The Centre has approved significant changes to the Agnipath scheme, extending the maximum service tenure for Agniveers from four years to six years and creating an additional pathway for recruits to enter the Armed Forces as regular personnel.





Announcing the decision, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani described it as a “significant day” for the Indian Defence Forces and Agniveers. He stated that the revision follows continuous assessment of Agniveers’ performance over the past four years, during which feedback from the services has been “very positive”.





The revised framework is intended to help the Armed Forces retain trained and experienced personnel while continuing to maintain a youthful force profile. The decision comes as the earliest Agniveer batches approach completion of their initial four-year engagement under the scheme.





Under the updated model, the existing provision remains unchanged for the top 25 per cent of Agniveers selected on merit after four years of service. These personnel will continue to be absorbed into the Army, Navy and Air Force as regular members of the Armed Forces.





A major change affects the remaining 75 per cent of Agniveers. Previously, they were required to leave military service after completing their four-year tenure. Under the new arrangement, they will now be offered the opportunity to continue serving for an additional two years.





Following completion of the extended six-year period, these Agniveers will also be considered for enrolment into the Armed Forces as regular soldiers, provided they are willing to continue their service and meet established objective selection criteria.





The extension also brings enhanced financial benefits. Agniveers serving during the additional two-year period will receive higher remuneration than that available during the original four-year tenure.





During the first year of the extension, monthly pay will be approximately ₹43,500. In the second year, this will increase further to around ₹47,500 per month.





Those choosing to leave service after completing the extended tenure will also receive an enhanced Seva Nidhi package, increasing the financial support available upon exit.





The original Agnipath scheme, launched on 14 June 2022, introduced a short-service recruitment model aimed at bringing younger personnel into the Armed Forces while reducing the long-term pension burden. Under the initial framework, recruits served for four years, with only 25 per cent retained as regular personnel and the remaining 75 per cent returning to civilian life after completing their tenure.





According to the Ministry of Defence, extensive feedback gathered over four years of implementation has highlighted several achievements of the scheme. Officials reported that Agnipath has broadened the reach of defence recruitment across districts throughout the country, giving more young people the opportunity to join the Armed Forces.





The scheme has also helped establish a more standardised and transparent recruitment process. Defence authorities noted that Agniveers have consistently demonstrated high levels of physical fitness, morale, motivation, discipline and competitive spirit during their service.





In addition, the initiative has contributed to skill development, educational advancement and greater technological adaptability among recruits, helping prepare them for both military and civilian careers.





Another notable outcome has been the expansion of opportunities for women within various branches of the Armed Forces, opening new avenues for their participation in military service.





With the latest reforms, the Government aims to strengthen retention of experienced personnel, provide greater career certainty to recruits and create a broader route towards permanent military service while preserving the core objectives of the Agnipath scheme.





Agencies







