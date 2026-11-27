A Vyomanaut undergoing underwater training ahead of Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission





India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission has moved into its final phase of preparation, with ISRO Chairman V Narayanan stating that key hardware for the programme is already ready and work is advancing on the orbital module.





His comments come amid reports suggesting that the first uncrewed mission could be pushed back from its previously targeted launch window.





Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth India International Space Conclave in New Delhi on 24 November, Narayanan rejected suggestions that the mission had been delayed. He stressed that Gaganyaan is a highly technology-intensive undertaking and that preparations are progressing steadily towards launch.





Addressing concerns over the schedule, Narayanan said, “No, it is not delayed. And it is a technology-intensive activity. We are in the final phase. The rocket, all the items are ready. We are working on the orbital module. And at the earliest opportunity, it will be launched.”





The scrutiny surrounding the schedule follows reports indicating that the first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight may not take place before February 2027, rather than the previously projected December 2026 timeframe. According to those reports, additional simulations, technical refinements and extensive validation exercises may require more time before the mission is cleared for flight.





In an update presented to Parliament in August, the Government stated that the first uncrewed experimental mission carrying the humanoid robot Vyommitra was targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. Two further uncrewed missions are planned before astronauts fly aboard the spacecraft during the first crewed mission, which remains targeted for 2027.





Although no definitive launch date has been announced, ISRO’s latest update suggests that preparations continue at an advanced stage while engineers complete the remaining qualification and integration work required for a human-rated mission.





Gaganyaan is designed to demonstrate India’s capability to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit, keep them safely in space for a short-duration mission and return them securely to Earth. The programme is regarded as a major step in India’s long-term ambitions for human space exploration.





The mission architecture includes a human-rated launch vehicle, a Crew Module, a Service Module, crew escape systems, life-support equipment, communications systems and recovery infrastructure. According to earlier official updates, the propulsion stages and structural elements of the launch vehicle have already completed development and extensive ground testing.





The uncrewed missions are intended to validate critical technologies, operational procedures and safety systems before astronauts are placed aboard the spacecraft. The flights will also assess the performance of the orbital module and recovery processes under actual mission conditions.





Narayanan also highlighted the growing involvement of private industry in India’s space sector. He said the Larsen & Toubro-Hindustan Aeronautics Limited consortium has been awarded responsibility for producing five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles.





“Earlier, it was only built by ISRO through the support of industries. Now the L&T and HAL consortium has been given five PSLVs. So the rocket is getting ready. We are targeting the first launcher next year,” he said.





The transfer of routine launch vehicle production to industry forms part of a broader strategy to allow ISRO to focus more resources on advanced research, deep-space exploration, space science missions and future human spaceflight initiatives.





Narayanan further highlighted the progress made in indigenous technology development. He pointed to the Vikram processor, jointly developed by ISRO and the Semiconductor Laboratory in Chandigarh, noting that the Vikram 16 series is already operational while the more advanced Vikram 32 chip has also been developed.





He also underscored the rapid expansion of India’s commercial space ecosystem. According to official figures, the country has grown from having a single space-focused Start-Up to more than 440 registered space-technology Start-Ups, reflecting the impact of reforms designed to encourage private participation and innovation.





The ISRO chief noted that India now collaborates with 64 countries and has launched more than 400 satellites for 34 nations over the past 12 years. He described international cooperation as mutually beneficial, emphasising that India has evolved from being primarily a technology seeker to increasingly becoming a technology provider.





Narayanan concluded that industry, Start-Ups and academic institutions will play a central role in supporting India’s long-term space ambitions and contributing to the nation’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.





ANI







