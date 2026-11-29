



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) hosted Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and an 18-member delegation during a visit to its facilities in Bangalore, underscoring growing engagement between India and Denmark across technology, aerospace and defence sectors.





The visiting delegation interacted with Rangarao P B, Director (Operations), HAL, along with other senior company officials. Discussions focused on HAL’s capabilities and its role in advancing India's indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The visit formed part of Rasmussen’s wider engagement in India, which included meetings and visits related to technology, innovation, space and defence cooperation. The Danish Foreign Minister’s Bangalore program was aimed at gaining first-hand insight into India's industrial and technological strengths.





During the interaction at HAL, the delegation was briefed on the organisation’s activities across military aviation, helicopters and research and development programs. HAL remains India’s premier aerospace and defence manufacturer and plays a central role in the production of major indigenous platforms.





The visit also highlighted existing industrial linkages between India and Denmark. Components supplied by Danish firm HBK are utilised in platforms such as the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, while also supporting testing and research activities associated with the TEJAS fighter aircraft.





Rasmussen described his engagements in Bangalore as productive and informative, noting that they had provided valuable insight into India's capabilities in defence and skills development. The visit reflected broader efforts by both countries to expand cooperation in strategic and high-technology sectors.





As India and Denmark continue to strengthen bilateral relations, engagements with organisations such as HAL are expected to support greater collaboration in aerospace, advanced technology, innovation and defence-related industries.





Agencies







