



Harmeet Dhillon has resigned as head of the US Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division after approximately 18 months in the role, marking the first major personnel change within the department following the Republican Party's losses in the US midterm elections.





Her departure comes just days after Democrats regained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, a significant political reversal for President Donald Trump's administration.





US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed Dhillon's resignation on Thursday. In a statement, he praised her leadership and service, saying: "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favour."





Blanche added that the department was grateful for her dedicated public service and wished her success in her future endeavours.





Dhillon firmly rejected suggestions that her resignation was linked to the Republican electoral setback. Speaking to Fox News Digital, she stated: "I wasn't asked to resign. I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie asked me to please wait until after the midterms."





In her resignation letter to President Trump, Dhillon wrote that she had informed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in early October of her intention to leave government service. She said she believed she had achieved the objectives that brought her to Washington and wished to return to private legal practice.





"My decision, my choice. It's time," she said.





Dhillon described her period in office as the "greatest honour" of her lifetime. She highlighted a number of initiatives undertaken during her tenure, including efforts to eliminate what she characterised as unlawful diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, protect women's sports, defend parental rights, establish the division's first Second Amendment Section, and combat antisemitism as well as religious discrimination.





She also expressed gratitude to President Trump and senior White House officials for supporting the division's work, adding that she intended to continue advocating for the country after leaving public office.





During her leadership, the Civil Rights Division underwent substantial changes. Critics and supporters alike viewed the division's direction as a significant departure from previous administrations, with several long-established civil rights enforcement priorities being scaled back or reoriented.





The resignation has drawn particular attention because it follows the Democrats' successful midterm campaign, which shifted the balance of power in Congress and is expected to increase scrutiny of the administration's policies and personnel decisions.





Dhillon also addressed the prospect of appearing before congressional committees after leaving office. Asked whether she would comply with a congressional subpoena, she indicated that executive privilege considerations could impose certain limitations on any testimony she might provide.





Her departure closes a chapter marked by ambitious policy changes, legal controversies and a reshaping of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, while raising questions about the future direction of the agency amid a changing political landscape.





ANI







