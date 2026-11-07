



India’s indigenous Pralay missile has moved significantly closer to operational service following a successful user evaluation trial conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the Odisha coast on 5 November.





The test, carried out from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island at approximately 11.10 am, achieved all stipulated objectives and marked another major step towards the missile’s imminent induction into the Indian armed forces.





The Defence Ministry confirmed that data gathered through tracking systems and instrumentation deployed by the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur validated the missile’s performance throughout the trial. The successful demonstration reinforced confidence in a system that has been developed specifically to provide India with a highly responsive conventional precision-strike capability.





Pralay is a domestically developed short-range surface-to-surface quasi-ballistic missile designed to engage high-value military targets. With a strike envelope ranging from 150 km to 500 km, it is intended to target enemy airbases, command-and-control centres, radar facilities, logistics hubs and critical military infrastructure. Its deployment is expected to provide the Indian Army and Indian Air Force with an additional option for conducting precision conventional strikes without relying solely on combat aircraft.





One of the missile’s most notable attributes is its speed. Open-source assessments indicate that Pralay can reportedly travel at speeds between Mach 5 and Mach 6. By comparison, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile travels at approximately Mach 2.8. Although both systems serve different operational purposes, Pralay’s velocity makes it roughly twice as fast as BrahMos, significantly reducing reaction times for adversaries and complicating interception efforts.





The distinction between the two missile systems extends beyond speed. BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile powered by a solid-fuel booster and liquid-fuel ramjet engine, enabling sustained high-speed flight at relatively low altitudes, including sea-skimming profiles. Pralay follows a different philosophy, combining ballistic missile characteristics with manoeuvrability, allowing it to alter its trajectory during flight.





Unlike traditional ballistic missiles that generally follow predictable flight paths, Pralay employs advanced guidance and navigation systems together with a manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle. These features enable mid-course trajectory adjustments, reducing flight predictability and making it significantly more difficult for hostile air-defence systems to calculate interception solutions.





The missile is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor and is launched from a mobile platform. This mobility enhances operational flexibility, allowing rapid redeployment across different sectors according to military requirements.





Pralay can carry conventional warheads weighing between 500 kg and 1,000 kg. Its maximum range depends on payload configuration. With a heavier warhead of around 1,000 kg, it can reportedly engage targets at approximately 350 km. With a lighter 500 kg payload, the missile’s reach extends to around 500 km.





The system can be equipped with multiple warhead types depending on mission requirements. These include high-explosive fragmentation warheads, penetration-cum-blast warheads designed to destroy hardened targets, and specialised runway-denial payloads intended to disable airfield infrastructure. This flexibility gives commanders the ability to tailor strike packages against a wide range of operational targets.





Pralay is widely expected to become a cornerstone of India’s proposed Rocket Force, a dedicated conventional missile formation aimed at enhancing the country’s long-range precision-strike capability. While the concept is often compared with China’s Rocket Force because of its emphasis on missile-based operations, India’s structure, doctrine and command arrangements are expected to reflect its own strategic requirements.





Reports indicate that approval has already been granted for the procurement of approximately 370 Pralay missiles. Current plans include around 120 missiles for the Indian Air Force and 250 missiles for the Indian Army, which is expected to establish specialised Pralay missile regiments.





Within the proposed Rocket Force construct, Pralay is expected to operate alongside BrahMos. While BrahMos delivers a high-speed cruise missile option suited to precision engagements, Pralay provides a quasi-ballistic alternative capable of carrying heavier conventional payloads while retaining substantial manoeuvrability and survivability against modern air-defence systems.





Military planners view this combination as a significant enhancement to conventional deterrence. A dedicated Rocket Force would provide India with an additional means of neutralising strategic military targets without necessarily employing aircraft or relying upon longer-range strategic missile assets.





The missile was developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad with support from multiple DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a key development-cum-production partner, has been responsible for manufacturing activities connected with the system.





The latest trial was conducted in the presence of senior DRDO officials, defence industry representatives and personnel from the armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the military and industry partners on what he described as another milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





User evaluation trials represent one of the final stages before operational induction, assessing whether a weapon system satisfies the armed forces’ requirements under realistic conditions. With the Defence Ministry stating that induction is now imminent, Pralay appears set to join India’s operational inventory in the near future.





Its entry into service will significantly expand India’s precision-strike options, strengthen indigenous missile capabilities and provide an increasingly important conventional deterrent against regional security challenges.





Combined with ongoing efforts to enhance missile production capacity and deepen indigenous technological expertise, Pralay is expected to become a critical component of India’s evolving conventional strike architecture for years ahead.





Agencies







