



Firefighters routinely work in some of the most hazardous environments, battling intense heat while wearing bulky protective gear that can significantly hinder mobility.





In a major indigenous breakthrough, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have jointly developed a lightweight fire protection suit weighing just 2.2 kg, offering a combination of enhanced safety, comfort and operational efficiency.





Designed to withstand temperatures of up to 1,300 degrees Celsius, the newly developed suit is expected to provide substantial relief to firefighters who currently rely on protective equipment weighing anywhere between 6 kg and 10 kg.





The significantly lower weight is intended to improve movement during rescue missions, enabling firefighters to respond more effectively in critical situations where every second matters.





Another major advantage is affordability. While many firefighting suits currently available in the market are imported and typically cost between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh, the indigenous suit is expected to be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000. This could make advanced protective equipment far more accessible to fire services across the country.





Speaking about the project, Sourav Banerjee, Senior Project Scientist at IIT-Delhi's Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, said, “The main objective of this project was to develop a suit that firefighters could wear to work comfortably even in extremely dangerous situations. We wanted the firefighters to have thermal protection as well as comfort.”





According to Banerjee, the development team focused on two critical requirements: safeguarding firefighters from extreme heat and ensuring that their ability to perform demanding rescue tasks was not compromised by heavy protective clothing. Conventional suits often create physical strain during operations, particularly when personnel are required to carry victims or navigate hazardous environments.





The suit demonstrates strong thermal protection credentials. Its Thermal Protective Performance (TPP) rating exceeds 50, indicating a high level of resistance to heat exposure. In addition, the suit has a heat loss comfort value of more than 205, reflecting the emphasis placed on reducing heat stress and improving wearer comfort during prolonged operations.





The technology underwent extensive evaluation at DRDO's Skill Development Centre in Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh. Wet trials were carried out involving 30 defence personnel, while manikin testing was conducted to scientifically assess the garment's performance under simulated real-world fire conditions.





The results were particularly encouraging. Banerjee stated, “The overall burn injury rate in the manikin test was less than 3%. The relevant standard requires this figure to be less than 15%." The outcome indicates that the suit comfortably exceeds the required safety benchmark.





Operational efficiency was another key consideration during development. Firefighters often need to move rapidly through smoke-filled and high-temperature environments to reach trapped individuals. Banerjee explained that wearing the suit adds only around 29 seconds to rescue operations, while its lightweight construction enables personnel to work faster and more effectively when extinguishing fires and evacuating people.





At present, a significant proportion of fire protection suits used in India are sourced from Europe and Russia. The successful development of an indigenous alternative not only reduces dependence on imports but also demonstrates India's growing capabilities in advanced technical textiles and protective equipment manufacturing.





Having secured certification from the relevant DRDO laboratory, the suit has now entered the Transfer of Technology (ToT) phase. The technology is being transferred to industry partners for commercial production, and the product is expected to reach the market through DRDO within the next couple of years.





The development marks a significant step towards providing firefighters with safer, lighter and more cost-effective protective equipment while enhancing the overall effectiveness of emergency response operations.





Agencies







