



India's pursuit of Atmanirbharta should be viewed as a drive towards technological sovereignty, with self-reliance in defence aimed at ensuring that the country's critical military requirements are not vulnerable to external dependencies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.





Addressing the Delhi Defence Dialogue in New Delhi, Singh stressed that the evolving nature of modern conflict has made technology a decisive factor in national security.





He noted that military preparedness in the 21st century can no longer be separated from technological preparedness, underscoring the growing importance of advanced capabilities across all domains of warfare.





According to the minister, India's long-term vision for the defence sector must be ambitious as the country works towards its broader national goals for 2047. He emphasised that achieving strategic autonomy will require sustained investment in indigenous research, innovation, manufacturing and advanced technological capabilities.





Singh said Atmanirbharta is not merely about reducing imports or increasing domestic production. Rather, it is fundamentally linked to securing technological sovereignty and ensuring that vital defence requirements remain under national control. "As we set our eyes on 2047, our aim in the defence sector should be ambitious," he said.





Highlighting the changing character of global conflicts, the minister observed that the distinction between conventional and unconventional warfare is becoming increasingly blurred. Modern battlefields now involve a combination of traditional military force, cyber operations, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, space-based assets, information warfare and other emerging technologies.





He pointed out that nations must continuously adapt to these developments to remain secure and effective. The rapid integration of cutting-edge technologies into defence strategies worldwide has made technological superiority a critical element of military strength and deterrence.





The remarks come as India continues to expand its domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, encourage indigenous design and development, and reduce reliance on overseas suppliers for key military platforms and systems.





The government's broader self-reliance initiative has placed particular emphasis on strengthening local defence production, fostering innovation and building resilient supply chains capable of supporting long-term strategic requirements.





Singh's address reinforced the view that technological independence and military readiness are now closely intertwined, with future security depending not only on armed forces capabilities but also on a nation's ability to develop, control and sustain critical technologies at home.





Agencies







