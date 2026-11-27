



India and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to accelerate co-development and co-production partnerships in next-generation defence equipment, reinforcing efforts to deepen defence cooperation under their expanding strategic partnership.





The decision was taken during the 14th meeting of the India-UAE Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi, Under Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Defence.





Discussions provided strategic direction for initiatives outlined in the India-UAE Strategic Defence Partnership Framework, which was signed in May 2026 during the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE.





According to the Ministry of Defence, both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral defence ties across a broad range of areas, including defence industry cooperation, defence innovation, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber capabilities, military training and maritime safety.





"Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral defence ties under a wide range of areas, specifically defence industry, defence innovation and advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber, military training and maritime safety. They agreed to accelerate co-development and co-production partnerships in next generation defence equipment."





The co-chairs also agreed to review progress on defence cooperation initiatives at regular intervals before the next JDCC meeting, ensuring continued momentum in the partnership.





During the visit, the Indian delegation, led by the Defence Secretary, met UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei.





The two sides exchanged views on the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Gulf and West Asia and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Defence Partnership.





The Indian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Armed Forces, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs.





India and the UAE maintain centuries-old ties founded on trade, cultural exchanges and strong people-to-people connections. In recent years, bilateral relations have expanded significantly, progressing from a comprehensive strategic partnership to include closer collaboration in defence and security.





To promote business-to-business engagement, representatives of the Indian defence industry accompanied the official delegation. A dedicated interaction between defence companies from both countries was held alongside the JDCC meeting to explore new commercial and industrial opportunities.





The Indian industry delegation also visited Tawazun Industrial Park and held discussions with the Tawazun Economic Council to identify potential areas of cooperation with UAE partners, particularly in defence manufacturing and technology development.





Earlier in the visit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh paid tribute at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, the national memorial honouring UAE servicemen who lost their lives in the service of the country.





The latest discussions reflect growing momentum in India-UAE defence cooperation, with both countries increasingly focused on technology partnerships, indigenous manufacturing and collaboration in emerging domains such as AI, cyber security and advanced military systems.





PTI







