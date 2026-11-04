



India has moved a step closer in its effort to replicate the process that powers the Sun, following the successful installation and commissioning of a new 82.6 GHz, 400 kW gyrotron on the SST-1 tokamak at the Institute for Plasma Research in Gujarat.





The SST-1 (Steady State Superconducting Tokamak) is India's experimental fusion machine, designed to recreate nuclear fusion, the same process that fuels stars. Rather than burning conventional fuel, a fusion reactor seeks to release energy by forcing light atomic nuclei to combine under conditions of extreme temperature and pressure.





At the centre of the experiment is plasma, an electrically charged state of matter heated to extraordinarily high temperatures. Scientists must not only generate this plasma but also confine it using powerful magnetic fields within the tokamak's doughnut-shaped chamber.





Indian fusion research has already achieved plasma temperatures exceeding 200 million degrees Celsius, approximately 20 times hotter than the Sun's core. However, achieving such temperatures is only part of the challenge.





The greater scientific hurdle is maintaining the superheated plasma in a stable and confined state for extended periods. Sustained confinement is essential if fusion is ever to become a practical and reliable source of energy.





The newly commissioned gyrotron is expected to strengthen that capability significantly. A gyrotron is a high-power device that generates high-frequency microwave energy, which is injected directly into the plasma to heat and sustain it at extreme temperatures.





Operating at 82.6 GHz with a power output of 400 kW, the new system marks a major improvement over the previous 42 GHz gyrotron used on SST-1. The enhanced heating capability is expected to help researchers maintain hotter plasma for longer durations while enabling more detailed studies of plasma behaviour under increasingly stable conditions.





Unlike the Sun, where immense gravitational pressure naturally confines plasma and sustains fusion reactions, Earth-based fusion experiments must rely on sophisticated magnetic systems to prevent the plasma from touching the reactor walls. Even minor instabilities can disturb the delicate conditions required for sustained fusion.





Fusion is often described as the ultimate clean-energy dream because its fuel sources are abundant and it produces far less long-lived radioactive waste than conventional nuclear fission. Despite decades of progress worldwide, transforming fusion into a commercially viable source of electricity remains one of the most difficult scientific and engineering challenges ever undertaken.





The installation of the new gyrotron will not immediately convert SST-1 into a fusion power plant, nor is India's artificial Sun currently generating electricity.





Nevertheless, it considerably enhances the country's ability to investigate sustained ultra-hot plasma, a critical stage between setting temperature records and achieving reliable control of fusion conditions.





The development also supports India's broader participation in global fusion research efforts, where understanding long-duration plasma behaviour is regarded as a key requirement for future fusion reactors capable of producing net energy.





For India, the successful commissioning of the advanced gyrotron represents another important milestone in its long-term fusion programme, bringing the prospect of harnessing the power of the stars for clean, large-scale energy production one step closer to reality.





Agencies







