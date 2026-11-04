



Iran has reaffirmed that Indian shipping vessels remain exempt from the transit restrictions it has imposed in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the importance of its commercial relationship with New Delhi amid escalating regional tensions.





Speaking during a parliamentary review of economic and security developments, Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam, Vice Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated that India is among four countries granted exemptions from the restrictions.





China, Iraq and Qatar have also been afforded the same status, allowing their vessels to move through the strategically significant waterway without limitations from Tehran’s perspective.





Hayat-Moghaddam emphasised that the exemptions reflect Iran’s economic and political interests. He explained that India had been granted favourable treatment to facilitate the import of medicines into Iran, while China’s exemption was linked to both political backing and economic considerations.





“Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, we have already 'pardoned' four countries. Right now, India, China, Iraq, and Qatar. They are free, meaning they are free from our point of view. The Americans also have no issues with them.





They go back and forth through the Strait of Hormuz. Well, we are doing business, right? We have done this for the Indians so that we can import medicine, so we can import medicine. We have done this for the Chinese so that we can have political support from them, although we also take money from them. We also take money, I mean, we take their money.”





The remarks come against the backdrop of growing concerns over security in the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, handling a substantial share of global energy shipments and serving as a vital route for international trade between the Gulf and global markets.





At the same time, senior Iranian political leaders are pressing the country’s military establishment to consider a diplomatic path amid mounting fears of a renewed confrontation with the United States. Internal assessments in Tehran reportedly suggest that a direct conflict with Washington is increasingly viewed as the most likely future scenario.





Despite those assessments, influential political figures have intervened in an effort to prevent further escalation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have strongly encouraged military leaders to respond constructively to a proposal presented through Qatari mediation aimed at ending the conflict.





According to reports, Qatari envoys recently travelled to Tehran with a narrowly defined mission. Rather than engaging in extended negotiations, they were tasked with securing Iran’s official and final position on the proposed framework.





While Iran’s political leadership continues to advocate diplomatic engagement and dialogue, many military strategists reportedly remain deeply sceptical about the prospects for lasting peace.





They continue to regard a return to direct confrontation with American forces as the most probable trajectory, highlighting the sharp divergence between political efforts to de-escalate tensions and military expectations of future conflict.





The developments illustrate the delicate balance Tehran is seeking to maintain between safeguarding key economic partnerships, preserving vital trade routes and navigating an increasingly volatile regional security environment.





ANI







