



India and Nepal reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their longstanding partnership during Foreign Secretary-level talks held in Kathmandu, where senior officials reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.





Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai held extensive discussions covering the “entire gamut of Nepal-India relations”, reflecting the close and multifaceted nature of ties between the two neighbouring countries.





According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks focused on a broad range of subjects, including the exchange of high-level visits, connectivity initiatives, trade, development cooperation, energy collaboration and people-to-people relations.





The discussions also underscored the strong bond shared by the two countries and their mutual interest in further expanding cooperation across sectors.





During his visit, Misri paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shisir Khanal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu. Their discussions centred on measures to further deepen the multifaceted partnership between the two nations and strengthen the age-old friendship that continues to serve as the foundation of bilateral engagement.





The meeting formed a significant part of the first day of Misri’s two-day official visit to Nepal, which is being undertaken at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. Upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport, Misri was welcomed by Nepal’s Joint Secretary Gehendra Rajbhandari and India’s newly appointed Ambassador to Nepal, Sudhakar Dalela.





The visit is aimed at reviewing every major aspect of Nepal-India relations while facilitating exchanges on regional and bilateral issues of shared concern. Particular attention has been placed on preparations for Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s proposed official visit to New Delhi later this month, which is expected to provide additional momentum to bilateral cooperation.





Misri is also scheduled to meet Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and call on Prime Minister Shah before returning to New Delhi. The visit marks his second trip to Kathmandu since assuming office as Foreign Secretary in July 2024.





India and Nepal maintain deep historical, cultural, religious and people-to-people connections that are unique in the region.





The two countries enjoy extensive cooperation in trade, cross-border connectivity, energy development, particularly in the hydropower sector, development partnerships and security-related matters.





Recent years have also witnessed growing collaboration in electricity trade, infrastructure development and regional connectivity projects, reflecting the increasingly strategic dimension of bilateral ties.





The latest high-level engagements highlight the continued priority both governments attach to maintaining close and friendly relations amid evolving regional dynamics.





Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the discussions as focusing on “various matters related to further deepening the multifaceted partnership”, underscoring the sustained diplomatic efforts being made to build upon an enduring and mutually beneficial relationship.





ANI







