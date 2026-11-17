



New Delhi, on Monday, 16 November, 2026, became the stage for a firm refusal on one of India's most sensitive weapons programs. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, ANI reported





He was addressing the session titled Strengthening India's Defence Preparedness. The discussion covered warfare lessons from Operation Sindoor and India's future readiness.





When he was asked if he could reveal more about the upgraded BrahMos version, his answer was blunt. He said, "No."





The short video clip from the summit captures that exact exchange. It shows the question being put to him directly. It then shows his immediate refusal to share further detail. The transcript of the clip matches the wider interview carried by the summit coverage.





Singh then explained why silence was deliberate. He said, "I think there is too much revelation, too much early tom-tomming of test trials by DRDO at times." He added, "I think we should keep some surprises up our sleeve for adversaries, develop things quietly, and induct them, keeping those surprises up our sleeve in case we unfortunately end up in any kind of conflict situation." He concluded, "In general, some of these strategic programs, we are going to keep under wraps to the extent possible."





His point was about strategic advantage. He argued that premature publicity could weaken India's position. He favoured quiet development over early announcements. He favoured induction without public fanfare.





The upgraded BrahMos itself remains officially undisclosed. Singh did not confirm range, speed, warhead, or induction timelines. That silence is significant because BrahMos is already a central strike asset.





Public defence reporting has discussed extended-range variants, a lighter BrahMos-NG, and a future hypersonic BrahMos-II. Singh did not endorse any of those reported figures. His refusal therefore leaves all such speculation unconfirmed.





The same interview also addressed strategic autonomy. Singh rejected the idea that closer ties with the United States meant dependence on Washington. He said, "We are expanding our defence partnerships with many trusted partners." He added, "We signed a strategic defence partnership agreement with the EU just a few months back, in fact." He continued, "We also have ongoing defence cooperation with multiple countries around the world; the US is just one example."





He stressed India's balanced relationships across rival blocs. He said, "We are one of the countries that has an equally good relationship in the Middle East, with Iran, with Russia, with France, with Israel, and with the UAE." He added, "So I wouldn't say that we are putting too much focus on any one country." He said, "We hope to have a strong defence partnership with the US as well."





That multi-aligned approach shaped his message on procurement. He made clear that foreign suppliers must follow Indian manufacturing rules. He said, "They will have to come through the same route as everybody else; if they want to sell us platforms, they will have to conform to our Make in India policies." He added, "Frankly, they've shown some in-principle agreement to conform in that manner in terms of actually doing co-production in India, as against just off-the-shelf buys that characterised their sales in the past."





The Make in India initiative was launched on 25 September 2014. Its aim was to turn India into a global hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. It has focused on facilitating investment, fostering innovation, and building world-class infrastructure.





Its guiding principle has been Minimum Government, Maximum Governance. Under Make in India 2.0, the program now spans 27 key sectors. Those comprise 15 in manufacturing and 12 in services.





Singh also announced a major change in missile production. He said India would no longer rely on a single state-run supplier. He said, "When it comes to missile technology, one major change is clear: we've made it very clear that we will not put all our eggs in one basket as we have in the past."





He noted that Bharat Dynamics Limited, known as BDL, is currently the only missile maker in the country. He said, "BDL is currently the only missile maker in the country."





He added, "We are expanding that to induct a large number of private sector players into that space as full systems integrators and development partners, and some of those results will be visible to you in the next one or two months."





That shift opens domestic missile manufacturing to private players. It treats them as full systems integrators, not merely component suppliers. It also treats them as development partners. Results are expected to become visible within the next one or two months.





Taken together, the message was coherent. India will diversify partnerships abroad. It will insist on co-production at home. It will broaden missile manufacturing beyond one public-sector maker. And it will keep its most sensitive strategic programs quiet until they are ready.





ANI







