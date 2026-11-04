



India is preparing to open a key segment of its strategic missile industry to private manufacturers in a significant shift in defence production policy.





The Ministry of Defence is expected to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting bids from private companies to manufacture the ASTRA MK-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.





The move is driven by rising operational requirements from the Indian Armed Forces and increasing interest from overseas customers. State-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the current production agency, is reportedly unable to fully meet the growing demand from both domestic users and friendly foreign nations.





Several major private-sector defence firms and industrial groups are expected to participate in the competition. Potential bidders reportedly include ICOMM, Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, Tata Group and Mahindra Group.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the ASTRA MK-2 is an advanced air-to-air missile with a strike range of approximately 180-200 km. The weapon has been designed to counter long-range threats such as China's PL-15E missile, which was supplied to Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor.





The missile has already undergone successful testing and is slated for integration with multiple frontline combat aircraft, including the TEJAS MK-1A, MiG-29, Su-30MKI and Rafale Marine fighter platforms. Expanding manufacturing capacity is therefore viewed as critical to supporting future operational requirements.





The decision also reflects India's growing ambitions as a defence exporter. Interest from Indonesia in acquiring the Astra missile has highlighted the need for greater production capacity and a broader industrial base to support potential export orders alongside domestic procurement.





According to people familiar with the matter, the government plans to adopt a similar approach for the Pralay missile program. The next missile likely to be opened to private-sector participation for development and production is the Pralay tactical ballistic missile.





Pralay is a two-stage missile with a range of around 500 km and can travel at speeds approaching six times the speed of sound. It forms part of India's evolving Integrated Rocket Force structure, which also includes the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM), the next-generation BrahMos missile and the extended-range Pinaka rocket system capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 300 km.





The policy shift comes amid a broader reassessment of military requirements following Operation Sindoor, which reinforced the importance of stand-off precision weapons. New Delhi is seeking to accelerate the build-up of missile and rocket inventories to strengthen deterrence and ensure sufficient capacity during future contingencies.





Alongside expanding offensive strike capabilities, India is also investing heavily in missile defence. Efforts include work with Israel on advanced long-range surface-to-air missile systems for naval platforms, as well as the development of a layered anti-missile and anti-drone network designed to counter emerging aerial threats.





The opening of missile manufacturing to private industry marks one of the most consequential reforms in India's defence-industrial ecosystem.





By bringing additional production partners into the sector, the government aims to boost manufacturing capacity, support exports, accelerate delivery timelines and strengthen long-term self-reliance in advanced missile technologies.





Agencies







