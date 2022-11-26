The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher also slammed the actress





Recently, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, the Northern Army Commander, posted a tweet regarding India's capability to take back PoK . He said, "The Indian Army is well equipped and ready to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," in a tweet. Richa Chadha replied to the tweet, which has hurt the sentiments of many.





Why was Richa Chadha trolled on Twitter?





Replying to the Lt General's comments, Richa Chadha posted a Tweet, "Galwan Says hi," which was slammed by Twitterati. Richa Chadha was then trolled heavily on Twitter for hurting the sentiments of the Indian Army and soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan clash. The netizens are also claiming her post to be insulting and an act of mockery towards the Indian Army.





Commenting on this, BJP leader Manjinder Singh said, "This is a disgraceful tweet, and should be withdrawn with immediate effect. It is very insulting and unjustified."





Even one representative from Shiv Sena urged the Maharashtra CM and the Home Minister, Amit Shah, to take strict action against such behaviour.





Richa Chadha recently married Ali Afzal, and this is not the first time the star has been the subject of such controversies. Prior to this, there had been many incidents, when Richa's comments and objectionable remarks didn't go down well with netizens.





When did the Galwan Valley Clash happen?





The clash occurred in May 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in deadly hand-to-hand combat.





How many Indian soldiers lost their lives in Galwan clash?





As per reports, around 20 bravehearts from the Indian Army lost their lives in combat.



