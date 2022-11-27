



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended the Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) Bhutan and ISRO on the successful launch of the jointly developed satellite by both countries.





"India Bhutan Satellite is a testament to our special relationship with the people of Bhutan. I commend @dittbhutan and @isro on the successful launch of this jointly developed satellite. @PMBhutan," PM Modi tweeted.





In response to a tweet by the Prime Minister of Bhutan who presented a message from His Majesty The King on the successful launch of India-Bhutan SAT, the Prime Minister said;





The PSLV C54 carried the India-Bhutan SAT, along with India's Earth Observation Satellite -06 and other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.





"Congratulations to team @isro and @dittbhutan on the successful launch of India-Bhutan Sat today," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





"Today we have achieved a historic milestone in India's bilateral cooperation with Bhutan as two special friends and neighbours. In a span of two years, the collaborative efforts of the dedicated team of space, engineers and scientists from ISRO and Bhutanese sides have culminated today in the launch of this satellite for Bhutan," said Jaishankar at the launch of the satellite.





A high-level delegation from Bhutan led by Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi, Minister of Information and Communications of Bhutan specially travelled to Sriharikota to witness the launch of the India-Bhutan SAT.





An 18-member media delegation from Bhutan who is on a week-long familiarisation visit to India was also at Sriharikota to witness the launch of the India-Bhutan SAT, read the release adding that India has assisted in the capacity building of Bhutanese engineers through hands-on training at the UR Rao Satellite Centre, in Bengaluru, on satellite building and testing, as well as on processing and analysing satellite data.







