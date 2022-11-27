



Dhaka: Observing the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks and paying tribute to those who were martyred in the horrific terror attack, Bangladesh's civil societies, Islamic organizations, socio-cultural groups, student bodies, anti-terror forums and citizens from all walks of life came together and condemned Pakistan for harbouring terrorism.





KUET Sachetan Sikharthibrindo organised a protest demonstration at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology.





Holding banners and posters condemning Pakistan for inciting terrorism, students participated in the event and criticized Pakistan for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.





Demonstrations and candlelight marches were held in Satikira. The protest demonstrations were held under the banner of Pourasba peace club, Natyadal Satkira and VBD Satikira.





Protestors vehemently criticised Pakistan for targeting innocent people and its continued support and assistance to enemies of peace. Protestors holding banners and placards highlighting the 26/11 Mumbai attacks participated in the demonstration.





They also burnt the effigies of Hafiz Sayeed, and Masood Azhar and also Pakistani flag was set on fire.





Islamic Movement Bangladesh Sammilita Islamic Okyajot (SIO) organized a human chain and carried out a protest rally in front of Dhaka reporters Unity.





Around 200 people including Maulana Harisul Haque, Chairman Nizame Islam Bangladesh, Azam Khan, Secretary General of Bangladesh Khilafat Movement among other prominent Islamic leaders participated in the event.





The protest demonstration was led by Khairul Ahsan, Chairman-Islamic Movement Bangladesh.





Also, BBSS Welfare Association organized a cycle rally and protest meeting in Dhaka. Students of various schools and colleges, journalists, leaders and activists of political parties participated in the event.





The founding chairman of the organization Taufiq Ahmed Tafshir chaired the protest meeting. Protesters strongly condemned Pakistan for supporting terrorism and urged world leaders to ensure that Pakistan stops harbouring terrorism.





In Chittagong, around 300 protesters under the banner of Sacheton Nagorik Samaj organized a rally from the Kotwali area to Chittagong Press Club.





The students and people from different organizations participated in the rally. Protesters condemned Pakistan for their role in fomenting terrorism. The protestors also burnt Pakistan flags during the event.





Rajshahi, Jongibad Protirodh Andolan Bangladesh (JPAB) organized a human chain followed by a rally at Kamaruzzaman Square.





Protesters were carrying banners highlighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





They were also carrying photographs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Holy Artisan bakery attack and the grenade attack on PMSH.





In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing at least 166 people and leaving 300 others wounded. Nariman House, a Chabad Lubavitch Jewish centre in Mumbai also known as the Chabad House, was taken over by two attackers and several residents were held, hostage.







