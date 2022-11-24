



India carries out successful training launch of intermediate range ballistic Agni-3 missile





India on Wednesday carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.





The Agni series of missiles now includes the Agni-1 (700 km), Agni-2 (2,000 km), Agni-3 (3,000 km), Agni-4 (4,000 km) and with the longest striking range of 5,000 km is the Agni -5.





Sources in the DRDO said that the Agni-1 with 700 km range can be used to shoot targets at minimum 220 km which would help it to cover the ranges covered by the Prithvi series missiles which could strike targets between 150 km to 350 km.





The fear was that seeing a ballistic missile of short-range go off, the enemy may get panicked and launch a nuclear attack in retaliation. Though the missile has been rejected by the Indian Army, it has attracted a few friendly foreign countries and they are now approaching India to export it to them.





With Agni and the tactical cruise missile BrahMos, India can easily take care of targets between 30 to 5,000 kms. The BrahMos can take down targets from 30 to 300kms while the Agni can take care of the ranges beyond that.







