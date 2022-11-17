



Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who concluded his visit to Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday after attending the G20 Summit presented gifts to the world leaders which reflected India's rich culture and diversity comprising of traditional crafts manifested in the ubiquitous household products crafted with ingenuity from local areas.





Prime Minister Modi Presented The Following Gifts To The World Leaders:



Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Kangra miniature paintings to US President Joe Biden Kangra miniature paintings portray 'Shringar Rasa' and depict love on a natural backdrop.





The art originated in a small hill state 'Guler' in the first half of the 18th century when a family of Kashmiri painters trained in the Mughal Style of painting sought shelter at the court of Raja Dalip Singh of Guler.





The Kangra paintings gifted to US President are made by painters from Himachal Pradesh using natural colours.





PM Modi Gifted UK Counterpart, Rishi Sunak Handmade Textile From Gujarat





The handmade textile of Gujarat meant to be an offering in the temple shrines called Mata ni Pachedi has been gifted by PM Modi to UK PM Rishi Sunak.





Mata Ni Pachedi was crafted by the nomadic community of Waghris and is gifted to Sunak who is the first Indian-Origin PM of Britain.





The craft pays homage to the various incarnations of Mata, the divine singular form of the goddess and displays narrative depictions of epics of Mata or Devi or Shakti.





PM Narendra Modi Gifts 'Pithora' To Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese