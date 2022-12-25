



AIR Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has pointed out ‘critical deficiencies’ being faced by the Indian Air Force (IAF), such as the shortage of fighter squadrons and force multipliers. Days after he reviewed the IAF’s operational readiness following the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, he has emphasised that the shortfall should be addressed on priority. It is noteworthy that the Chief of Air Staff chose a public forum — a seminar on ‘India’s Eminence in the Emerging World Order’ — to draw the nation’s attention to this pressing matter. It’s clear that he wants the powers that be to understand the seriousness of the situation and come up with a time-bound plan to overcome the deficiencies.





The IAF has 31 fighter squadrons at present, while the sanctioned strength is 42. The number has fallen as some of the squadrons have been phased out in recent years. There is a dire need to expedite inductions so as to reduce the yawning gap, especially because China is actively bolstering its air power. According to the US Department of Defence’s China Military Power Report that was released recently, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is ‘rapidly catching up with western air forces and continues to modernise with the delivery of domestically built aircraft and a wide range of unmanned aerial vehicles.’ The report says that the PLAAF and PLAN (PLA Navy) Aviation together constitute the third largest aviation force in the world, with over 2,800 aircraft. The PLAAF has 2,084 units in its active aircraft inventory, well above the IAF’s 1,645, as per the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft.





The latest Global Air Powers Ranking does put the IAF at the sixth place, one notch above the PLAAF, in terms of attack and defence capabilities, but the Chinese might overtake us sooner than later unless we plug the gaps in defence acquisition and manufacturing. America’s $450 million F-16 sustainment package for Pakistan gives India another vital reason to augment its air assets. Initiatives such as the first-ever India-Japan air combat exercise, scheduled to be held next month, can also help the IAF become future-ready.







