Mumbai: Indian Naval Ship Mormugao, the second warship of the P15B class of stealth guided-missile destroyers, was pressed into service in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh at Mumbai naval dockyard on Sunday.





The new destroyer has been named after the Mormugao harbour in Goa. The vessel was commissioned on the eve of Goa Liberation Day, which is celebrated on December 19. Goa governor Girish Pillai and Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant were guests of honour at the event.





The event marked the formal induction of the second of the four Visakhapatnam class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai.





INS Mormugao is one of the most powerful domestically built warships that will significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities, defence minister Singh said. “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced missile carriers. With over 75% indigenous content, it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities,” he said.





“The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe,” he said, underlining that in future, India will do shipbuilding for the world.





Singh commended the Indian Navy and MDL for the commissioning of INS Mormugao. Singh also lauded the Indian Navy for safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.





Safeguarding the nation’s interests in the Indian Ocean region is the prime responsibility of the navy, he said. “Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes. Our interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country in this region, the role of Indian Navy becomes more important in its security. It is heartening to see that they are discharging their duties successfully,’’ Singh said.





The central government is determined to prepare the nation to deal with any situation arising due to the rapidly changing global scenario, he said. It is the government’s top priority to continue strengthening the security infrastructure by equipping the military with state-of-the-art indigenous weapons and equipment, the defence minister said.





The commissioning of INS Mormugao is indicative of the large strides India has taken in warship design and building capability over the past decade, said Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff. The warship is a true illustration of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the Make in India initiative, he said, adding that it reinforces the Navy’s commitment to supporting India’s transformation into a global shipbuilding hub.





The warship, with its multidimensional combat capability, will form part of the western fleet, which is the sword arm of the Indian Navy, he said.





INS Mormugao, 163m in length and 17m in breadth, has a displacement of 7,400 tons. It is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar, which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems. Its anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by indigenously developed rocket and torpedo launchers, and anti-submarine warfare helicopters.





The ship is propelled by four powerful gas turbines capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features, resulting in a reduced radar footprint. INS Mormugao will accommodate 300 officers and sailors.





The keel of the ship was launched on September 17, 2016, at the hands of then Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. It began sea trials on December 19, 2021, coinciding with 60 years of Goa’s liberation. The commissioning on Sunday was is significant as it was the same date in 1961 when Operation Vijay was launched to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule. In his address, Singh remembered his predecessor Parrikar, who hailed from Mapusa in Goa.







