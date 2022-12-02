



New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday carried out one of the largest field training exercises involving all the entities of warfighting with the resolve of “whole of the nation” approach.





The exercise included civil agencies on the western borders of Rajasthan.





The Indian Army informed in a statement that the exercise validated their actions in line with the resolve of the ‘Whole of the Nations’ approach for a decisive victory.





“Indian Army carried out one of the largest field training exercises involving all the entities of warfighting including civil agencies in western borders of Rajasthan yesterday, validating their actions in line with the resolve of “Whole of the Nations” approach for a decisive victory,” the statement read.





Earlier today, the women soldiers of the Indian and US Army on Thursday, trained together under the ‘Yudh Abhyas 2022’ exchanging the best practices while operating under the United Nations (UN) mandate, the Indian Army informed in a statement.





Exercise Yudh Abhyas is conducted annually between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures between the Armies of the two nations. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (US) in October 2021.





On Wednesday, the troops of the Indian Army and Malaysian Army practised operations in jungle terrain during the cross-training phase of the joint military exercise ‘Harimau Shakti 2022’.





Notably, India-Malaysia joint military Exercise ‘Harimau Shakti -2022’ commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia on Monday and will culminate on December 12. The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian and Malaysian Armies which is being conducted since 2012.







