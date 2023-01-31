



In a show of alertness and vigilant overwatch, the Andaman and Nicobar Command of the Indian tri-services arrested seven foreign poachers under Operation Cucumber. The development comes after input was received by the A&N Command following the seizure of a suspicious boat off Barren Island by the Indian Coast Guard.





The seizure of the suspicious boat prompted the launch of a joint search operation by the A&N Command under which Ghatak teams of the Indian Army were deployed. The Ghatak teams comprised one officer in charge of leading the operation, followed by 1 junior commissioned officer (JCO) and 21 other ranks (ORs). Furthermore, five personnel from the Indian Reserve Battalion were also part of the operation.





Op Cucumber: What Are ‘Ghatak’ Teams?





The initial phase of the operation by the Indian Army’s Ghatak team led to the arrest of seven foreign poachers after the team tracked the poachers through difficult terrain. Notably, the operation has been deemed a success within 24 hours of launch signifying the efficiency of the Ghatak team. Additionally, a follow-up operation included heliborne insertion of more Ghatak teams in the area via the para-slithering technique.





Under aerial support from an armed helicopter and aeroplane overwatch, the follow-up searches under intensive combing operations resulted in further seizures and inputs, the Andaman and Nicobar command tweeted.





A Ghatak Platoon is a team of Indian Army commandos capable of special operations reconnaissance and is present in every infantry battalion in the Indian Army. Derived from Sanskrit, Ghatak means “lethal” or “killer” and is descriptive of the capabilities possessed by commandos of the platoon. Ghatak Platoons act as shock teams and spearhead assaults ahead of the battalion.





Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the first and only operational theatre command of the Indian Armed Forces. Based at Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the command provides logistical and administrative support to Indian naval ships deployed in East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.







