IIT-Madras, DRDO Conducts Research On Advanced Defence Technologies

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 5:51 pm IST





New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is operating a research centre dedicated to defence technologies jointly with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop advanced technologies for the national defence and security needs of the nation.





The centre ‘DRDO Industry Academia- Ramanujan Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-RCoE) has been established to conduct directed research in advanced technologies for defence and security and to create a world-class research centre developing cutting-edge technologies. It will also make a major contribution towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector.





Highlighting the outcomes envisaged from DRDO Industry Academia- Ramanujan CoE, Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said, “It is an important milestone in bringing together the academia, industry and DRDO to collaborate and develop Atmanirbhar technologies for critical needs of our country. Specifically, this will provide a first-of-its-kind opportunity for start-ups and MSMEs to participate in this critical nation-building activity.”





The centre will undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research in the electronics and computational systems, naval systems and naval technologies, advanced combat vehicle technologies, high power CW laser sources and next-generation communication and networking technologies research verticals.





Highlighting the broad objectives of this centre, Professor Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT-Madras, said, “IIT-Madras will develop core competencies in research areas identified with DRDO to support future DRDO programs. This will help in skill development and generating scientific and technological trained manpower including DRDO in the crucial technological areas.”





Further, Professor Manu Santhanam added, “The centre will also collaborate with academic researchers and faculty at IIT-Madras and other institutes in the country to facilitate and achieve progress in advanced technology research in areas identified with DRDO. The DIA-RCoE will emerge as a centre of excellence by conducting directed research in advanced technologies for defence and security, and will endeavour to become a world leader in areas of R and D.”





The DIA-RCoE will facilitate focused basic and applied research by utilizing the knowledge base of professors and researchers at IIT-Madras and also engage other academic institutions and technology centres in the country. DRDO scientists with requisite research and technology expertise will be associated with the academic faculties and researchers to achieve progress in intended scientific investigations and the development of advanced technologies.







