The Indian Government-run aerospace and defence firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will display what they call an 'Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Formation' flight, comprising 15 made-in India helicopters, at the Aero India show in Bangalore in the southern state of Karnataka. The formation will comprise all variants of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), all of which are manufactured by HAL, in India. Held in the city of Bangalore, the biennial aerospace show is touted as Asia's largest aerospace and defence show.





In addition to the rotary wing aircraft (helicopters), HAL will also be exhibiting fixed wing aircraft such as the Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' fighter's twin seater variant, Hawk-i, Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) and Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 aircraft. "HAL will showcase its full spectrum training capabilities and display for the first time, the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42."







