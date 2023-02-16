



The critical design review (CDR) of all systems for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been completed, a senior project official said reports Janes





Speaking to Janes at the Aero India 2023 show being held in Bangalore from 13 to 17 February, the project official said that the aircraft's 16 primary systems have completed the CDR. “This will allow us to complete the platform-level critical design review of the AMCA in one to two months,” the project official with India's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) said.





Sixteen aircraft systems were assessed in the systems-level CDR, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. These include hydraulics, cockpit avionics, Integrated Vehicle Health Management (IVHM), electricals, the weapons systems, and the internal weapons bay.





When Janes last spoke to ADA in November 2022 about the project, some of the systems were still in the process of development.







