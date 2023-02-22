



The Indian Army is going to add two different types of very short range air defence systems to bolster itself against China in the high-altitude mountains.





The defence ministry cleared the acquisition of a very short range air defence for the Army to protect the Indo-China border against the enemy, aircraft and drones flying in the area.





The first type of Very Short Air Defence System will be shoulder-fired and will be made under the "Make in India" initiative where foreign companies are likely to partner with Indian firms. This contest could see the participation by French firm Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited along with Saab from Sweden.





The type of system will be tripod-based and developed by DRDO, which has developed this system in partnership with its development-cum-production partner model and will see the involvement of the private sector in a big way.







