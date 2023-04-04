



Srinagar: A blast took place in a car on Boulevard road in Jammu and Kashmir's capital city Srinagar on Sunday. An elderly couple was in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. They are residents of Kral Sangri Nishat in Srinagar.





Both are reported to be safe. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. "Prima facie the blast looks like some equipment failure," J&K Police said.





No casualties have been reported in the blast so far. "A blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle numbered JK01M 0878 on the Boulevard road," a police official said as quoted by IANS, adding that a couple, identified as Mrs and Mr Hafizullah Bhat were in the vehicle at that time.







