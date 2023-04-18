



CHANDIGARH: The upcoming IAF Heritage Museum, which will be inaugurated on May 8 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will show 40 short promotional movies that highlight the role the IAF played in the wars since independence. The three-to-eight minute movies will feature the IAF role in landing the first troops of Indian Army in the Kashmir valley in 1947, Kargil war and the Balakot air strikes, among others.





Group Captain PS Lamba, who is the in charge of the IAF Heritage Centre, said the IAF has prepared 40 short promotional movies of three to eight minutes which highlight the role IAF played and will motivate the youngster to join Indian armed forces.





“These short movies are highlighting the role of the IAF from 1947, 1965, 1971, Kargil, Balakot air strikes and various operations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief undertaken by IAF, besides its combat capabilities. They also show air power dominance of IAF through these movies depicting various exercises taken up by the IAF both in domestically and intentionally such as Gagan Shakti, Iron Fist and Pitch Black and Desert Night respectively as well as role of different fighter sqadrons’. Also few movies showing training of flight cadets, air men including ‘Agniveers’ in their respective academies will be telecast in the sound proof audio visual roof in this centre,’’ he said.





A holographic projection will also be shown to visitors in which various aircraft the IAF used since its inception, with voice-over details of each aircraft. Also, unique scenarios of shooting down of a F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force by MIG-21 (Bison) will be shown, he said.





Lamba said that a virtual reality enclosure has been built up where the visitors can experience flying the hunter aircraft sitting inside the cockpit, attacking the enemy tanks in the battle of Longewala. Also, three state-of-the art simulators giving real-time flying experience of fighter aircraft, including SU-30 and MiG-21 and MiG-23 models.





This centre house five planes – the Gnat, known as the Sabre killer for fighter’s daredevilry in the 1971 war, MiG-21, MiG-23, trainer aircraft HPT-32 Deepak and Air Force’s Kanpur-1 vintage prototype aircraft, a rare single-engine machine.







