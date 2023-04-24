



Srinagar: The nation's top anti terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached the property of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in Srinagar.





The property of Syed Ahmed Shakeel son of Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, was attached in Ram Bagh area of Srinagar district under UAPA.





Shakeel, who was a laboratory technician at Kashmir’s tertiary care hospital, the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, was sacked from service in July 2021 by J&K government invoking Article 311 for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.





The notice of attachment was fixed on the property of Shakeel by the NIA.





"This is to inform everyone that the immoveable property- Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel (son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a 'listed terrorist' under UA(P) Act, 1967 stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the Order of Special NIA Court, New Delhi," the notice read





The property was attached on the orders of NIA special court New Delhi.





Kashmiri militant leader Salahuddin, who is based Pakistan, is also chief of the United Jehad Council, a conglomerate of nearly a dozen Kashmir-centric militants outfits. He was designated as a terrorist by the union government in 2020.







