



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is scheduled to visit Moscow next week, with a primary agenda of urging the Russian government for the expedited delivery of the remaining two S-400 air defence system units that India has procured.





This visit comes amid indications that India may be considering fresh orders for additional S-400 systems, highlighting the continued importance of this advanced air defence technology for India's military preparedness.





Doval's trip is particularly significant in the context of recent Indian air strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, where Russian-origin systems such as the BrahMos missile (a joint India-Russia venture) and the S-400 played crucial roles. These systems, along with other Russian-supplied defence platforms, proved instrumental during the conflict, underlining the operational value of Indo-Russian defence cooperation.





The visit also reflects India's strategic objective to deepen its security partnership with Russia, especially in countering Pakistan-based terror infrastructure. India is seeking a stronger political understanding from Moscow to support its counter-terrorism efforts, leveraging Russia's position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council (P5) and a major Eurasian power. Historically, Russia has been a close counter-terror partner for India, and the relationship has often served to balance other major powers in the region.





Ajit Doval is expected to participate in the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, which will be held in Moscow from May 27 to 29. The event will be chaired by Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, and Doval will also hold bilateral meetings with Shoigu and other counterparts on the sidelines.





These discussions are anticipated to cover not only defence deliveries but also broader strategic and security cooperation between the two countries.





Preceding Doval's visit, a delegation of Indian Members of Parliament will also be in Moscow, underscoring the multi-layered engagement between India and Russia at both political and defence levels.





The timing of the visit, following Operation Sindoor and ahead of potential new defence agreements, signals India's intent to further consolidate its long-standing partnership with Russia, particularly in the areas of defence technology and counter-terrorism.





Based On ET News Report







