



Kathmandu: A central member of Nepali Congress, NP Saud is all set to become the new Foreign Minister of Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported.





According to sources, prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the president of the Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday came to an agreement to choose Saud as the new foreign minister of the country.





Saud will be sworn in as the Minister for Foreign Affairs on Sunday, as per Kathmandu Post. The oath-taking ceremony will reportedly be held at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office, at 3 pm on Sunday.





NP Saud was irrigation minister in 2014 in the Sushil Koirala-led government.





Prime Minister Dahal has been in charge of the foreign ministry, which the Congress was given as part of a power-sharing agreement, for the past month and a half, The Kathmandu Post reported.





Officials from the foreign ministry have repeatedly claimed that their work has been significantly hampered by the lack of a committed foreign minister.





Due to internal party conflicts, Congress has not recommended all of the nominees for the ministerial vacancies, hence the Cabinet has not yet taken final shape.







