



by Kris Osborn





European countries have been buying the F-35 so fast that even the 5th-generation aircraft’s strongest advocates may be a bit surprised. The multi-national coalition of Joint Strike Fighters has exploded in just the last few years.





Switzerland, Finland, and Germany are just a few of the European countries now helping build a coalition of 5th-generation allies across the continent, which also, of course, includes the UK, Denmark, Belgium, Poland, and Italy.





Clearly, this introduces a number of potentially unprecedented tactical implications, such as the ability for European allies to collectively form truly massive F-35 formations to achieve and sustain air supremacy, conduct Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and share targeting and threat information.





Sharing target data, for instance, is of particular relevance given the often discussed Multi-Function Data Link (MADL) unique to the F-35, which enables continuous, secure, and high-speed data transmission between all F-35s regardless of country. This means that of course not only will F-35s operate with a collective ability to exchange targeting specifics but also function as “nodes” across meshed ISR formations. Specifically, F-35 sensors and computing bring a “drone”-like surveillance capability, which when combined with networking through MADL, can transmit time-sensitive intelligence data, images, and video across otherwise disparate formations of F-35s.





Given that F-35s operate with ever-evolving Mission Data Files, described as an onboard computer library of threat specifics, JSFs from different countries can both “Identify” and “transmit” exact threat details and verifications across joint force formations.





Yet another advantage to this kind of large-scale expansion of F-35 nations is, simply put, it enables an ability to “mass” airpower in support of air supremacy missions. Larger numbers of aircraft increase the ability to penetrate otherwise denied or high-risk airspace and use stealth and speed to elude and destroy enemy air defenses. In the event of a large-scale air war effort, or a fast-emerging need to counter an approaching enemy ground incursion, a sizable, multinational and networked collective of F-35s could optimize needed attack operations across a wide envelope of operations.





Growing Network of F-35s





Logistics and sustainment also figure prominently in this equation, as the larger the F-35 force is across the continent, the easier and faster it becomes to strengthen and maintain the supply chain. Not only will there be common parts, but also more opportunities to repair, upgrade, or even modernize the jet moving into future years.





This brings the question of “modernization” to mind, as part of the F-35’s appeal may simply relate to the Pentagon’s plans for continuous modernization and upgrade possibilities for the F-35 as it surges into future decades. The Pentagon’s intent is to fly the F-35 into the 2070s through a “continuous” modernization program using software upgrades, weapons systems interface enhancements, new computing, and the ability to accommodate new weapons as they emerge.





This plan, which relies to a large extent upon continued software modernization, is quite significant, given that many near-term technological breakthroughs or “disruptive” innovations are likely to arrive in the areas of computing, mission systems, sensing, and other high-performance areas not necessarily related to a need to rebuild or change the basic external configuration or design of the aircraft itself.





The F-35, which is now almost an entirely different aircraft its original commission due to weapons and software upgrades, is a trend that could continue into future decades. The hope is to ensure the F-35 remains dominant and relevant 40 years from now.







