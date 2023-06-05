



It has been reported that the encounter broke out after security forces received specific input on the presence of terrorists in the Jumagund area near the LoC





In a joint operation, the Army and police force killed five foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district





"Five foreign terrorists were killed in the encounter. A search operation is underway," ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters.









Earlier today, it was reported by the Kashmir Zone Police that an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces of in the wee hours of Friday.





The search of the area is underway, officials confirmed.





"An #encounter underway between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.





On June 13, security forces shot dead two terrorists near LoC in Kupwara, police said.





The Kashmir Zone Police shared the news on Twitter. The police said the incident happened in Dobanar Machhal area.





"Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," it tweeted.







