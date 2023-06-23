



The Department Defence Production, MoD organized a briefing and interaction meeting with Thailand delegation led by Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Royal Thai Air force (RTAF) – Air Marshal Piboon Vorravanpreecha in New Delhi on June 22, 2023 showcasing defence industries cutting-edge capabilities and fostering bilateral defence cooperation between two countries.





The Indian Defence Industries presented their state-of-the-art defence capabilities to Thailand delegation marking a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations. The event was aimed to deepen mutual understanding, explore potential partnerships, and contribute to the regional security.





During the event, both sides expressed their commitment to forging strong defence ties and exploring avenues for joint research, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships. The presentations and discussions would pave the way for future cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including defence research and development, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives.







