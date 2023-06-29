



Moscow: Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed current issues of cooperation between India and Russia in the security sector, according to the official statement released by Security Council of Russia.





Patrushev also briefed Doval about the latest events in Russia.





The two sides discussed prospects for deepening the cooperation between the two nations within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats. The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue.





"The current issues of Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security and the prospects for their deepening within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed in detail. In addition, N. Patrushev informed A. Doval about the latest events in Russia," the Security Council of Russia said in an official statement.





It further said, "The interlocutors agreed to continue a confidential dialogue."





Earlier in March, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.





Russian Embassy in India took to its official Twitter handle to share details regarding the meeting. "In #NewDelhi, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev was received by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Issues of #RussiaIndia bilateral cooperation of mutual interest were discussed," tweeted Russian Embassy in India.





Nikolai Patrushev also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two sides outlined ways for further cooperation between Russia and India in the security sector.





Russian Embassy in India tweeted, "While on a visit to #NewDelhi, #Russia'n Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with #India's National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval."





It further said, "Ways have been outlined for further cooperation between #Russia and #India in the field of security. A thorough exchange of views on topical regional and international issues took place as well."





Nikolai Patrushev also attended the 18th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states that took place in New Delhi.





During the meeting, Nikolai Patrushev paid special attention to the need to uphold universal human values, prevent interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states as well as counter the policy of unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures.





Patrushev emphasised specific measures to jointly fight transnational organized crime, terrorism and the revival of neo-Nazism. He also underscored Russia's commitment to the SCO's principles of equal and indivisible security and respect for the fundamental norms of international law.







