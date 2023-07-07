



Dar es Salaam: During his visit to the India-Tanzania Centre of Excellence in ICT at Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned that the Param Supercomputer at DIT and Arusha are empowering a talented generation.





"Visited the India-Tanzania Centre of Excellence in ICT at Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology. Thank Minister Adolf Mkenda for joining me. The Param Supercomputer there and at Arusha are empowering a talented generation. Our Digital Africa contributions will keep working in this direction. @dar_dit," EAM Jaishankar took to his official Twitter handle following his visit to DIT.





He further expressed content about the diversity of users of the Param Supercomputer. "The centrepiece of that collaboration is the Param Supercomputer. I was very impressed by the diversity of its users. And the fact that we have had 11,000 students using it is itself a statement of both its relevance as well as the commitment...," he said.





He further added that the Param Supercomputer is extremely well-rated in the world.





"Besides the DIT, the other ICT centre in Tanzania where is used in the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), in Arusha, which has been introduced since 2016," Jaishankar said.





Following his visit to the water project in Kibamba, he said it is a very practical outcome of the development partnership, but it's really education and technology which is real.





"That's why, I'm immensely pleased that I had an opportunity to witness the signing of the MoU to set up the IIT-Madras campus in Zanzibar. And I think all of you know that the IIT, the Indian Institute of Technology, is one of India's premium brands, not just premier technology brands or education brands, IT is our overall premium brand as well. And today its role is developing and deploying technologies, inspiring innovations in encouraging start-up systems," the minister added.





On July 6, Jaishankar met with the President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi and also witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up the IIT-Madras campus in Zanzibar.





To strengthen the education ties between the two countries, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is opening its first-ever overseas campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar in October 2023 with a batch of 50 undergraduate students and 20 master's students, The Citizen reported.





The new IIT campus will be set up in Zanzibar under the name IIT-Madras at Zanzibar. Zanzibar will be one of three campuses outside of India, with the others located in Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.







