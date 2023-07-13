



Jakarta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed regional and global issues with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Post Ministerial Conference in Jakarta on Thursday.





Jaishankar further discussed the concerns related to the security of Indian diplomats. This comes after group of pro-Khalistan protesters vandalized the Indian High Commission in London, taking down the Indian flag and replacing it with a Khalistani flag on March 19.





Moreover, they threatened Indian diplomats, posters emerged of a pro-Khalistan rally in London on July 8.





The rally is being held in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar aka Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist who was killed in a targeted shooting in Canada's Surrey on June 18. The posters contained threats to the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and Shashank Vikram, Consul General of India, Birmingham.





Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday said that any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable.





"Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount," tweeted Cleverly.





After meeting with the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday, Jaishankar took to his Twitter and said, "A broad ranging discussion today with British Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Spoke about the agenda of the ARF, including regional and global issues. Jointly assessed the progress in our bilateral exchanges. Brought up concerns pertaining to the security of our diplomats."





Describing ASEAN as a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy, Jaishankar on Thursday said it plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific.





Delivering his remarks at the opening session of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference the EAM said, "ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. A strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific. India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific."





Earlier on Thursday, Jaishankar met Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov in Jakarta and deliberated on the Ukraine conflict among other issues.





The two ministers, who met on the sidelines of the ASEAN events, also held discussions on bilateral economic issues.





The External Affairs Minister is on a six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand since July 12 and his overseas engagements in these two countries will culminate on July 18.





In the first leg of his visit, the EAM will reach Indonesia to attend Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN on July 13-14 and then jet off to Thailand for the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC), a release from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.





Jaishankar is in Jakarta for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14.







