Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly-owned Defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has bagged two export orders aggregating to EURO 93.87 million (approximately Rs 850 crores) from friendly countries for supply of components and Armoured vehicle chassis to be executed over a 18 months’ timeframe. This is subject to necessary government approvals, the company of Monday announced through an exchange filing.





About Bharat Forge





Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) is the flagship company of the USD 3 billion Kalyani Group and a global provider of high performance, innovative, safety & critical components and solutions to various sectors including Automotive, Railways, Defence, Construction & Mining, Aerospace, Marine and Oil & Gas. BFL today has the largest repository of metallurgical knowledge in the region and offers full-service supply capability to its geographically dispersed marquee customers from concept to product design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and validation.





About KSSL





Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, set up as a flagship company to drive defence business initiatives.







