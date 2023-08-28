Notably the Indian Private Defence partners are also participants in the endeavour





Vasco: Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane has applauded the efforts put in by the Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) in coming out with in-house design of the fast patrol vessels (FPVs), especially the scale of indigenisation in collaboration with the Indian industry.





He emphasised on nurturing and developing the shipbuilding industry of the country which has had a rich legacy. While highlighting the major achievements of the shipyard, the Defence Secretary emphasised that the shipbuilding industry is increasingly becoming competitive.





The Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Friday witnessed the keel-laying ceremony of 4 Coast Guard fast patrol vessels (FPVs) and inauguration of Integrated Stores Complex at the hands of Defence Secretary Aramane.





The vessels for the Indian Coast Guard are based on in-house design of GSL and will be fitted with most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerised control systems, making them the most advanced fast patrol vessels in service with the Indian Coast Guard on delivery.





Fast patrol vessel designed by Goa Shipyard Limited is a medium range weapon fitted surface vessel.





The ship is propelled with twin engine, with CPP arrangement with maximum speed of 27 knots. It has endurance of 1500 nautical miles at cruising speed (12-14 knots) with 25% reserve fuel.





Displacement of the vessel is approximately 320 tonne. It is capable of operating in sea conditions upto sea state 4 and survivability upto sea state 6. It has an expected service life of 20 years. During hostilities and wartime, it will provide communication link and escort coastal convoys.





Inauguration of the new stores complex by Defence Secretary marked the culmination of the GSL modernisation programme which has been under execution to upgrade the capability of the yard.





During his address, CMD-GSL Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay thanked the Indian Coast Guard for their unstinted support and reiterated GSL’s commitment to cater to the requirement of maritime defence forces through indigenous shipbuilding.





DGCG Rakesh Pal congratulated the chairman and managing director, officers and workers of Goa Shipyard Limited for their dedicated efforts. He said GSL will continue to strive for perfection and achieve higher goals in the years ahead.







