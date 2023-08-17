



A Naxal couple, collectively carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, citing "inhuman" and "hollow" ideology of the outlawed outfit, an official said. The couple, identified as Nanda and his wife Some, were involved in the 2020 Minpa ambush in which 17 security personnel lost their lives and the 2021 Takalguda attack that left 21 personnel dead, he said.





According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan, Nanda belonged to the Konta Local Organisation Squad (LOS) and was also an Area Agriculture team member. The woman, Some, was a member of Jagargunda LOS, he said. The couple took part in many Naxal attacks and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said. Some joined the Naxalite organisation as a 'Bal Sangham' member in 2012 and Nanda became a part of the banned organisation in 2015, he said.





The Naxal couple will be provided with facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the official added.







