



Russia's Su-57 Felon has faced criticism for its limited role in the Ukraine conflict, primarily launching long-range missiles from safe distances rather than engaging in contested airspace.





This usage highlights concerns over its survivability against modern air defences, despite promotional claims from Sukhoi. The aircraft's design compromises, including engine face exposure, suboptimal inlet shaping, and a larger radar cross-section compared to true stealth fighters like the F-22 or F-35, remain inherent limitations.





India's potential acquisition of the Su-57E export variant offers a unique opportunity for enhancement through indigenous systems. By replacing Russian avionics with Indian-developed radar, electronic warfare suites, mission computers, and weapons integration, the platform could gain substantial improvements. This aligns with New Delhi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising technological self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The baseline Su-57 issues stem from manufacturing tolerances, materials science, and shaping that cannot be rectified via software alone. Visible rivets and infrared signatures further undermine its low-observable claims. However, internal upgrades—such as integrating DRDO's GaN-based Uttam or Virupaksha AESA radars—could dramatically boost detection range, jamming resistance, and sensor fusion.





The main difference between UTTAM and VIRUPAKSHA radars is the scale and application, the Uttam AESA radar is lighter, compact system designed for fighters like the TEJAS MK-1A, while the Virupaksha AESA radar is a much larger, more powerful system with over 2400 TRMs, developed specifically for the Su-30MKI upgrade.





Virupaksha AESA Radar is India’s most advanced fighter radar, developed by DRDO’s LRDE for the Su-30MKI “Super Sukhoi” upgrade. It features over 2,500 GaN-based transmit-receive modules (TRMs), giving it superior range, electronic warfare capability, and multi-target tracking that rivals or surpasses sensors on 5th-generation fighters like the F-22 and F-35.





The radar is capable of detecting and tracking targets at significantly longer ranges than legacy radars. It can track and engage multiple aerial and ground targets simultaneously. High Resolution Imaging capability with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) allows detailed ground mapping and precision strike capability.

The Virupaksha AESA radar has a Low Probability of Intercept (LPI) which reduces chances of detection by enemy sensors. Its Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) builds strong resistance against jamming and electronic attacks. The radar supports electronic intelligence (ELINT) and electronic support measures (ESM). It is Network-Centric Warfare ready as it can share real-time data with other platforms, enhancing situational awareness. It is built to meet evolving combat demands, ensuring adaptability for upgrades with its Future-Proof Design.



Russia's offer of full source code access and co-production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities enables this customisation, a departure from restrictive Western models like the F-35.





HAL's Nashik plant, experienced in Su-30MKI production, could localise assembly, with initial off-the-shelf deliveries bridging the gap during setup. This phased approach supports rapid induction while building domestic capacity.





Indian electronic warfare systems would enhance the Su-57E's resilience in high-threat environments, complementing its supermanoeuvrability and supercruise capabilities. Mission computers tailored for network-centric warfare would ensure interoperability with platforms like the TEJAS and upgraded Su-30MKI Super-30 fleet. Secure data links and indigenous IFF systems would preserve data sovereignty, vital for operations along borders with China and Pakistan.





Weapons integration represents a key strength, allowing seamless employment of Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, DRDO next-gen spectrum of precision guided and smart (SAAW) bombs, and BrahMos variants of supersonic cruise missiles. This hybrid loadout would create a versatile strike platform, excelling in suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) and beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagements. Against regional threats like China's J-20 or Pakistan's future stealth fighters, such enhancements provide a decisive edge.





The Super-30 upgrade program for Su-30MKIs serves as a blueprint, proving India's ability to fuse foreign airframes with homegrown avionics. GaN radars offer superior power output and heat tolerance over the Su-57's GaAs-based N036 Byelka, enabling better performance in Himalayan high-altitude scenarios. This maturity reduces integration risks for the Felon.





Operationally, an Indianized Su-57E would penetrate contested airspace for deep strikes, evading radar networks more effectively than legacy platforms. Its internal bays preserve some stealth utility for initial phases of missions, while upgraded sensors extend engagement envelopes. In the Indian Ocean Region, it bolsters anti-access/area-denial strategies alongside naval assets.





Russia views India as a critical market, with President Putin's recent advocacy and United Aircraft Corporation's flexibility underscoring urgency amid competition from Western jets. Past rejections stemmed from engine delays and stealth doubts, but current proposals address these via AL-51F1 upgrades and joint development paths. Technical dialogues now involve HAL and DRDO for design changes.





Challenges such as US sanctions under CAATSA pose risks, though waivers have been granted previously for S-400 persists. Balancing this with the indigenous AMCA program requires synergy, such as back-fitting Su-57E tech to accelerate AMCA timelines.





Joint development could assign roles: Russia handling airframe and propulsion, India leading avionics and weapons. Initial squadrons might use standard configurations, transitioning to fully custom builds. This yields a "data-sovereign" aircraft, insulated from external oversight.





Geopolitically, a capable Su-57E fleet deters coercion along the Line of Actual Control and enhances maritime chokepoints control. It signals India's evolution from buyer to co-creator, challenging export norms and fostering hybrid models for nations like Vietnam or Algeria.





Ultimately, while not rivalling F-22 stealth, an Indian-upgraded Felon transcends its current "paper tiger" status in Ukraine, becoming a lethal standoff hunter optimised for regional threats. This collaboration leverages Russia's airframe with India's electronics prowess, redefining the Su-57's potential.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







