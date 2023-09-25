Chennai Based Daksha Systems Develops Surveillance Heli Drone
The gasoline powered Heli UAV is capable of flying 4+ hours. the capability is due to presence of an inbuilt 2000 w generator which sustains the UAV. this is also called hybrid drone because the generator is fuelled by gasoline and the battery provides redundancy for landing back home in case of emergency. this UAV can be used for crowd management, surveillance and disaster management purposes.
Specifications
Total length without blades : 1.73mHeight : 0.7mLanding gear width : 0.5mMain rotor disc diameter : 2.14mTail rotor disc diameter : 0.403mEngine : Twin cylinder, Air cooledFuel : Gasoline/oil mixFuel capacity : 3.78 litresEndurance : 50 minutes with 5 minutes reserveDrive train : Sealed wet gearboxPayload capacity : 13.60 kg, max, at sea level
