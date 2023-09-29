



Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threats to disrupt the ICC World Cup tournament.





The ICC tournament begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5 and runs on till November 19 and includes a face-off between teams of India and Pakistan in Gujarat's capital city.





According to the police, an FIR has been registered against Pannun under sections 121(A), 153(A)(B), 505 of IPC, UAPA and IT Act 66 F.





“Threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social media handles and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere,” Cyber Crime DCP in Ahmedabad, Ajit Rajjan told ANI





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 23 confiscated the house and land of Pannun in Amritsar (Punjab) and Chandigarh Union Territory.





These properties were earlier attached following orders passed by the government in two different cases. This is the first time that properties of an absconding accused of NIA have been confiscated under section 33(5) of UA(P)A.





Pannun has been on NIA’s radar since 2019 when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics.





Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on November 29 last year.





NIA investigations have revealed that Pannun’s organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was misusing cyberspace to radicalise gullible youth and to instigate them to undertake terrorist crimes and activities. It further emerged during the NIA investigations that Pannun was the main handler and controller of the SFJ.





Sikhs for Justice was declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ by the Government of India on July 10, 2019.





Pannun, who was declared a ‘designated individual terrorist’ by the Government of India on July 1, 2020, has been actively exhorting Punjab-based gangsters and youth over social media to fight for the cause of the independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, NIA investigations have shown.







