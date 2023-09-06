



Indian Army troops continue to share their expertise and techniques with participating contingents during the ongoing Exercise Bright Star in Egypt.





This is for the first time that the Indian Armed Forces are taking part in the biennial multilateral tri-service exercise, one of the largest in the Middle East and North African region.





With the participation of 34 countries across the globe, the Exercise in Egypt aims to counter contemporary threats and enhance interoperability amongst participating nations.









On Sunday, in yet another display of deep friendship between India and Egypt, an IL-78 AAR aircraft from the Indian Air Force refuelled aircraft from the Egyptian Air Force.





Indian Army and IAF contingent with integrated combat troops arrived in Alexandria on August 29 the exercise, the opening ceremony of which was held on August 31.





The overall Indian contingent of 550 personnel is among the largest Indian deployments for an overseas exercise.







