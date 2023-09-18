



London: As Anantnag encounter against Pakistan-backed terrorists enters day 6 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Shabir Choudhary, a PoK activist living in exile in London, said he had a foreboding that Pakistani terrorists could launch an attack on security forces in Kashmir.





He revealed that he shared his premonition in advance.





Dr Shabir said he told his friends, “Pakistan had started infiltration in Kashmir and subjects from Pakistan had started going to Kashmir to carry out Jihad, terrorism or for creating some kind of mayhem, consequently there could be conflict and restlessness among the people of (India’s Union Territory) Jammu and Kashmir. I had said it 8-10 days before the (Anantnag) incident and there were some activities happening there (Jammu and Kashmir (UT)) during that time”.





Although the activist said, he had no prior information about the terrorist activity but his continuous analysis of the movements of Pakistani intruders in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan enabled him to make that premonition.





The activist offered condolences to the bereaved families of the brave security forces personnel and condemned Pakistan for the terrorist activities it has been carrying out in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.





Dr. Shabir said, “When you critically look at any situation and do a forecast or a prediction or do some analysis, sometimes those analyses go right and sometimes wrong. It doesn’t mean that I had some information. So I said it during that time and my prediction was right”.





He added, “Now also I am saying, there will be consequences of this action (Anantnag incident) and there is a price to be paid! Who is going to pay for it? The People of Jammu and Kashmir have been paying it since 22nd October 1947 but this time I am sure the culprits (Terrorists from Pakistan) behind this (Anantnag incident) who are behind this bloodshed and chaos (in Kashmir), will suffer and pay for it as well.”





Dr Shabir Choudhary lambasted Pakistan against its infiltration activities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he asserted, “The culprits (Pak-backed terrorists) will pay the price.”







