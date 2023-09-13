



Another equipment showcased at the symposium was an AI-based Autonomous Multi Weapon Engagement System (Anti Drone System). It's main objective is to shoot down drones and “kill” them.





The system is divided in three parts — the first is a weapon platform where several types of weapons including light machine guns, rifle and carbine can be installed; the second is an AI-based laptop; and the third is a controller box.





It consists of two modes — the autonomous mode and manual mode. In autonomous mode, it would detect and track the drone itself, and allow the operator to kill the target. In manual mode, it can be used for a survillance.





The system can shoot down any target, Ariel or Terrestrial.





It has been developed by the Military College Of Electronics And Mechanical Engineering. (MCEME)











