



Kyiv: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his meeting with European Union foreign ministers, who are visiting Kyiv, said that he is "confident that Ukraine and the entire free world are capable of winning this confrontation (with Russia)," CNN reported.





The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) arrived in Kyiv on Monday for the first meeting of the 27 member states ever held outside the EU.





"But our victory directly depends on our cooperation: the more strong and principled steps we take together, the sooner this war will end. It will end fairly. It will end with the restoration of our territorial integrity and reliable guarantee of peace for the whole of Europe," Zelenskyy said, according to the Ukraine Presidency's website.





He described the ministers' presence in Kyiv as a "step towards strengthening Europe...We need to constantly take new defence and diplomatic, political and integration, economic and sanctions steps that will make our common positions stronger," according to the Presidency's website.





Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed European Union Foreign Ministers for the historic meeting in the war-hit Ukraine and also reaffirmed his country's demand for inclusion as a permanent EU member.





"The more active we are, our leadership, our initiatives, the less likely Russia will be to adapt to our joint pressure," said Zelenskyy.





The event wasn't announced until the moment it began for security reasons.





Earlier the European Council President Charles Michel announced that the European Union intends to begin discussions on admitting Ukraine and several other countries as early as October, Russia Today reported.





At the meeting, Zelenskyy also said that apart from military aid and joint production of weapons, Ukraine's path to NATO membership and a fresh package of sanctions against Russia were among the important steps to be taken, as well as "the beginning of negotiations this year on Ukraine's membership in the EU."





In response, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell said, "You can be sure of our determination to be by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes."





Meanwhile, Kuleba said that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union should begin before the end of the year, CNN reported.





Speaking after meeting with European Foreign Ministers in Kyiv, Kuleba said that "The topic that was a leitmotif in all the speeches was Ukraine's membership in the EU. We are moving forward, we expect a decision to start negotiations on membership (in the EU) by the end of the year."





Earlier, in January, Zelenskyy held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Leyen for European Union's support.





Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is waiting for the first tranche of macro-finance aid in January. He tweeted, "Glad to start the year talking to @vonderleyen. Thanked for the EU support. Waiting for the 1st tranche of macro-fin aid in Jan, the 1st batch of LED lamps, school buses, generators & modular houses. Coordinated steps on Ukraine European Union Summit. We feel supported & will win together."







