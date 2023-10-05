



Muzaffarabad: A shutter-down and wheel jam strike was observed across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as protests against high inflation and illegal taxes on electricity bills intensified.





Shops in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Kotli and other major cities remained shut and trades and locals carried out protest marches with slogans against the Pakistan government.





Protesters shouted slogans like "Riyasat Hamari - Kabza Tumhara - Namanzoor Namanzoor" (Our land - your ownership - unacceptable unacceptable) and "Gundagardi nahi chalege" - State (sponsored hooliganism not acceptable).





People in the region are incensed due to the brutal behaviour of security forces, violations of human rights and forceful arrest of political activists.





Despite PoK's abundant natural resources and the generation of ample electricity, its citizens find themselves dependent on Pakistan to meet their basic energy needs.





For over seven decades, Pakistan has indiscriminately exploited the riches of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, while the occupied territories have reaped no rewards in return.





Appeals and requests of locals directed at the administration have consistently fallen on deaf ears, leaving a trail of growing discontent.





The long-suffering populace has reached a breaking point as they rally against the oppressive billing system.





Earlier in September, PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza said the movement against taxes on electricity bills has become a full-blown movement of civil disobedience.





He said, "The movement against taxes on electricity bills, cuts in subsidies, shortages of wheat and long hours of load shedding has now become a full-blown movement of civil disobedience, and this has been going on for quite a few months now."





Mirza further said, "People have been setting out protest camps and in these camps they have asked people not to pay their electricity bills because there is heavy taxes on these bills. So instead, people in masses have been burning their electricity bills on the streets."







